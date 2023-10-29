Erik ten Hag pleased with performance despite 3-0 humbling to Manchester City



Following Manchester United’s devastating 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag did not shy away from addressing the team’s performance and the reactions of the fans.

In his post-match comments, he offered a blend of realism, optimism, and a direct message to the fans.

“The first half we played pretty well. The gameplan went how we wanted. They almost didn’t create, there was one big save from Onana but at that point, we already had our opportunity and didn’t benefit from them,” Ten Hag stated, reflecting on a first half where United seemed to contain City’s threats effectively.

However, the inability to capitalize on the chances created was a clear point of frustration for the manager.

The substitution of Rasmus Hojlund, which was met with boos from the United faithful, was another topic Ten Hag addressed directly. “Rasmus plays every game, he’s not used to it. Against City he had to work very hard to press,” he explained, highlighting the physical toll of the game on the young player.

Regarding Marcus Rashford’s lack of form, Ten Hag showed confidence in his player, stating, “It will come, the moment will come. He needs that goal and every time he plays he will get chances.”

Reflecting on the difficult task of mounting a comeback after conceding the second goal, ten Hag said, “After the second goal, it was difficult to come back, but the boys tried. They made every effort to try to change the match and we had moments, especially with Rashford who could have made it 2-1. In these moments, you have to get back into the match.” His comments highlight a sense of pride in the team’s effort despite the unfavourable circumstances.

To the fans, ten Hag expressed empathy and a call to action, saying, “Message for the fans? I feel sorry for them. We did everything we could, but it wasn’t enough. I ask them to stay behind us and continue to support the team. We’re all together. There will be better days.”

Despite the measured tone of Ten Hag’s comments, the match itself painted a stark picture.

United were thoroughly outclassed, with City’s domination becoming painfully evident as the game progressed.

The nine-point gap between the two sides in the league standings serves as a tangible reminder of the work that lies ahead for ten Hag and his squad.