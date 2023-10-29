Former Man United star Fred could join Newcastle United in dramatic January deal



Former Manchester United star Fred could be in for a surprise and rapid return to the Premier League, according to a new report.

The Brazilian was a midfield mainstay for United for five years, scoring 14 goals and 19 assists across 213 appearances.

But with the arrival of the likes of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat this summer, Fred was deemed surplus to requirements and was sold to Turkish side Fenerbahce for £13 million in August.

The 30 year old has had a transformative effect on the Superlig club, who have won every single game so far this season both domestically and in the Europa Conference League.

While yet to get off the scoresheet, Fred has provided five assists in 13 games.

His exploits have caught the attention of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe as he looks for cover for Sandro Tonali, who has been banned for 10 months for betting.

Fotomac claims that Fred is one of four names on the Magpies’ shortlist for a January move.

Seeing their old star lining up against them in hot form this season will be the last thing United want to see.

It could rub salt into the wounds of a season in which the Red Devils’ midfield has been poor and lacking the energy and box-to-box transitional abilities that Fred provides in abundance.

With Mount and Amrabat yet to find their feet, Casemiro off form and Scott McTominay failing to produce consistently, had Fred stayed at Old Trafford he would likely have found himself starting a good number of games.

Fener will not want to sell their new prize asset half way through the season, but money talks and the Geordies have deep pockets.

A market value as per Transfermarkt of £17.4m could easily be doubled by the Premier League side, which would surely be an offer too good to refuse for the Istanbul outfit.

(Source of all statistics: Transfermarkt.com).