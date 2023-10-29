“I was a bit baffled”: Jonny Evans slams decision that dearly cost Man United vs. Man City



Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has admitted that he was very surprised by the referee’s decision to award Manchester City a penalty in the first half of today’s derby.

City beat United by three goals to nil via an Erling Haaland brace and a goal from Phil Foden.

Rasmus Hojlund was judged to have brought down Rodri inside his own box even though replays suggested the Dane had the slightest of touches on the City midfielder.

Haaland made no mistake from the penalty spot to give his side the lead.

United went into the break only a goal down but collapsed in the second half, giving Pep Guardiola’s men the chance to stamp their authority onto the game and run out victors.

Evans spoke to MUTV (via The Manchester Evening News) after the match and gave his verdict on the result and the team’s performance.

The veteran defender said, “We’re obviously disappointed with the result and we put a lot into it in the second half to try to get back into it. At 2-0, we had a chance with Rashy to do that, but we’re disappointed we didn’t create too much in the second half. It’s disappointing [the penalty decision].”

“You see it a lot in the box and I don’t think Rasmus had a hold of his shirt. He had one arm on him, which you see defenders do a lot. For him to be sent to the VAR and put in a position where he’s been told he’s made a clear and obvious error, the referee is in a difficult position then and he almost has to give it.”

“I was a bit baffled with that one and I think everyone was at half-time.”

Evans explained that City’s second goal probably “killed” him and his teammates, effectively rendering an unprecedented comeback impossible.

The 35-year-old pointed out that if Marcus Rashford had been fortunate enough to bury his chance, maybe things would have turned out much differently for United.

Evans added, “I think once they started passing the ball, we got disjointed in terms of our pressing and we got a bit too emotional. It’s a derby, it’s understandable, you’re chasing the game and want to get back into it, but we became a bit unorganised.”

