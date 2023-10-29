Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City: Player Ratings



Manchester United were beaten by Manchester City 0-3 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- One of the few players who comes out of the game with some credit. Saved the scoreline from getting too embarrassing for United with some fine saves and looks to be getting into his groove now.

Diogo Dalot 4- He was never going to be an attacking threat against City’s possession side but struggled even in defence as Jack Grealish repeatedly skipped past him without breaking a sweat.

Harry Maguire 4- Was doing alright under extreme City pressure until a glaring mix-up in the box almost cost United another goal. Falls well short of world-class standards.

Jonny Evans 5- The better of the two centre-backs but that’s not saying much. Still, he handled City’s overloads to the best of his abilities and showed crucial organisational skills at the back.

Victor Lindelof 2- At this point, it feels cruel to blame Lindelof for his performances as he’s painfully inept at a position unfamiliar to him. He was put on skates by Phil Foden and twisted in and out out wide.

Sofyan Amrabat 2- The Moroccan’s reality of the Premier League pace is settling in after the adrenaline of his debut game has worn off. Looks overawed by the pace and physicality and got needlessly booked in a confrontation with Foden. That was his most intense moment of the game. Got hooked off at half-time for the second consecutive game.

Scott McTominay 4- It was another trademark McTominay performance where he wasn’t contributing anything in possession but got at the end of a couple of good goalscoring chances. Should have scored at least one.

Christian Eriksen 5- Of all the games to reward Eriksen for his performances off the bench, this was not the one. He barely got any time on the ball and “more football”, as Ten Hag put it, was missing from the Dane.

Bruno Fernandes 4- You expect more from the captain in a derby but the reality remains that he needs to get in a good position 10 times to pull off a great pass once or twice. When the team is not dominating, his game looks frantic and thoughtless. Can’t doubt his effort and running though.

Marcus Rashford 4- Had the big moment in the first half where his pass carved open City’s defence, leading to a good chance for McTominay. Subdued otherwise and missed a huge chance that his confident version would have buried last season.

Rasmus Hojlund 5- The game saw the best and worst of Hojlund- his potential and his inexperience. Used his body well to become a safe outlet for Onana’s kicks but should have done better with some decisions in the final third.

Substitutes:

Mason Mount 4- He was Ten Hag’s priority, the board’s priority, given the No. 7 shirt and wasn’t even deemed good enough to start this game. When he came on, it was clear why. Works hard but that’s pretty much it.

Sergio Reguilon 4- Not much impact and had the same torrid time at left-back that Lindelof did.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Could have done something if United actually held the ball for more than five seconds at a time.

Antony 5- Not much impact from the £85 million man who wasn’t deemed good enough to start.

Anthony Martial 5- Nobody expected anything from the Frenchman and they were right.

Manager Erik ten Hag 1: A confusing team selection set the tone for the evening as he looked completely outclassed by Pep Guardiola, lacking any on-the-fly adjustments to combat the opposition. Fans’ boos felt like a turning point.

