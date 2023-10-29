Manchester United face Arsenal in race to sign wonderkid Dino Klapija

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Dino Klapija, threatening to disrupt Manchester United’s pursuit of the Croatian talent.

Man United’s interest in the 16-year-old has been evident since August when The Peoples Person reported that he appeared on the club’s radar.

Born in the United States, Klapija had been playing in the New York City FC academy when he made his way into the Under 16 United States national team.

In March, he then moved with his family back to their homeland of Croatia, where he signed a youth contract with Dynamo Zagreb, representing their U17 side.

While poised to sign a professional contract with Zagreb, Klapija was snatched up by local rival NK Kustošija in July.

In September, it emerged that United were not the only ones keeping an eye on the rising star.

RB Leipzig had been named as another club keeping a close eye on Klapija.

While the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus are all believed to have been monitoring the striker at some point, The Daily Mail claimed that United and Leipzig had emerged as the clear frontrunners to acquire the dual American-Croatian national.

Now, it appears as if United’s pathway to signing Klapija has become even more rocky.

The Sun reported yesterday that Arsenal have taken an interest in the teenager as well.

The report claimed that both United and the Gunners are willing to pay the £5 million fee that Kustošija is demanding for the player, as well as a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Still, United’s focus in the upcoming transfer window may be directed elsewhere, given the club’s reported links with the likes of Antonio Silva, a fullback who may be able to provide Erik ten Hag with the squad depth he needs as he continues to grapple with an injury crisis.