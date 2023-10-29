Marcus Rashford puts in yet another poor display during 0-3 defeat to Man City



Manchester United suffered a 0-3 defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford in what is their fifth loss in 10 Premier League games this season.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden were enough to seal the win for Pep Guardiola’s men against United.

The Red Devils have now lost five of their first 10 league games for the first time since the 1986/87 season.

Man Utd lose five of first 10 league games for first time since 86-87. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 29, 2023

Only Everton, Bournemouth, Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United have lost more than United.

Even worse is that the 20-time English league champions have now lost as many Premier League home games at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as they did during the 26 years the Scot was in the dugout.

Man United have now lost as many Premier League games at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as they did during his 26 years at the club 😳 pic.twitter.com/neU948snBg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 29, 2023

United only had 39% possession to City’s 61% share of the ball.

The English champions had a total of 21 cracks at goal, with 10 of their shots requiring Andre Onana to swing into action. In comparison, United managed a total of seven shots, with only three being on target.

City put together 597 passes with a passing accuracy of 89%.

United on the other hand strung 379 passes with a success rate of 80%.

One of the Red Devils’ poorest performers in the disappointing defeat was Marcus Rashford.

During the 86 minutes he was on the pitch, Rashford only had 28 touches of the ball. He attempted only 16 passes and successfully delivered 11 of them, registering a personal pass accuracy of 69%.

Rashford managed two key passes.

The forward tried to find the target with one crossing attempt, but could not. He successfully pinged the one long ball he tried.

He embarked on four dribbles and came out on top on only one occasion. Rashford also missed one big chance.

The 25-year-old delved into six ground duels and won just one. Aerially, Rashford was required to contest two contests but only won one.

He lost possession 11 times.

Rashford made two clearances but failed to register even one blocked shot, interception or tackle.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

There have been calls to drop Rashford from the starting XI this season due to a series of below-par displays. The forward has certainly not done himself any favours with how he performed against City.

