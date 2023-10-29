Mason Greenwood completes 90 minutes for Getafe in goalless draw with Real Mallorca

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood completed 90 minutes for Getafe in their goalless draw with Real Mallorca, yesterday (Saturday).

It was a war of attrition in the Balearic Islands and with neither of the two sides picking up a win in their last four fixtures between them, it was never going to be a classic.

Mallorca had the better of the proceedings overall but couldn’t find a breakthrough in front of home support and the match ended in a stalemate.

Greenwood was Getafe’s biggest threat on the day and if the away side were going to snatch the three points, it was going to come from the United loanee.

The 22-year-old flashed a left footed strike wide of Predrag Rajkovic’s goal on the half hour mark with Getafe’s only shot in anger of the first period.

Mallorca controlled the majority of the second half but a jinking run and shot from Greenwood with 20 minutes remaining offered a reminder of the young man’s ability.

Greenwood glided past two Mallorca defenders before seeing his shot from the edge of the box blocked and Getafe remain without a win in five.

The United man has performed well since his loan move to Spain, impressing his new coaches.

The Peoples Person reported recently that Greenwood is open to extending his stay on the continent beyond his current twelve month deal.

Having not featured for United since early 2022, Greenwood’s widely publicised off-field issues look to have cost him his future at Old Trafford.

Despite the charges brought against him being dropped, United’s internal investigation deemed that the player should continue his development away from the club.

There has been no official communication on Greenwood’s long term future but it would be a major surprise to see him play for his boyhood club again.

The forward will be hoping to impress in Spain in order to catch the eye of potential suitors who could offer him a long term deal to take him to the next step in restarting his footballing career.