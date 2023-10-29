Match Report: Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City

The Red Devils were roundly beaten 3-0 by neighbours Manchester City at Old Trafford this afternoon.

During the opening minutes, United uncharacteristically retained a majority of possession, however, City would soon prove how threatening they can be even with the smallest of openings.

In the eighth minute, however, the visitors almost grabbed the lead when Andre Onana just managed to stop a header from Phil Foden.

The rebound fell to the feet of Erling Haaland, and while Onana made a second save, the ball trickled loosely toward the goal line, with Harry Maguire clearing to safety.

While United struggled to effectively open up passing lanes on the attack, they still did well to close down City and keep Haaland contained.

Around the 20th minute mark, the visitors looked dangerous, with Onana producing a diving save to tip a threatening cross around the post for a corner.

24 minutes in, Rasmus Hojlund got a a hand on Rodri’s jersey as he ran into the box for a corner.

Once the Man City midfielder dropped to the floor, the referee turned to VAR to review the incident.

He ultimately awarded what appeared to be a soft penalty to City, with Haaland slotting the ball into the bottom right corner to hand City the early lead.

After 30 minutes, Hojlund broke through the City defence to go one-on-one with the keeper.

The pace at which the City backline tracked back left him little time to react, however, and he was forced to lay the ball off to Fernandes, who blasted his shot over the top.

Eight minutes from the break, Onana was called into action yet again, this time to tip a dipping shot from Julian Alvarez over the bar.

In stoppage time, United got their best opportunity of the game so far when Rashford’s soaring cross found McTominay, who unleashed a thunderous half-volley that required quick reactions from Ederson.

Moments before the half-time whistle, Onana proved his worth yet again when he stopped a powerful close-range shot by Haaland to keep United in the match.

While a penalty may be all that separated the two sides at the break, United would no doubt want to test City’s defence more often in the second as they looked to level the scoreline.

Mason Mount came on for Amrabat at the start of the second half; a move Ten Hag would hope could instil some more energy into the United midfield.

Almost immediately, a change of momentum could be felt, as a United corner bounced out to Fernandes, whose shot from distance was saved.

Moments later, however, City caught United off-guard with a fast-paced counter attack, leaving an unmarked Haaland to head the ball into the net.

56 minutes in, Onana saved a long-distance shot from Jack Grealish, giving United a glimmer of hope for launching a comeback.

Unfortunately for the home team, they continued to look uncomfortable on the ball, thus adding to City’s confidence as a threatening cross from Grealish across the face of goal threatened to result in a third goal.

United’s struggles up front continued, with several counter attacks and crosses into the box being easily dealt with by the visitors’ defence.

In the 68th minutes, Christian Eriksen threaded a long range cross through to Marcus Rashford.

While Rashford was in a prime position to score, his shot skimmed wide of the post.

20 minutes from time, Onana was called into action yet again when he saved Haaland’s close-range shot after the Norwegian sprinted through a gap in the United defence.

With 17 minutes of regular time to play, Hojlund made way for Alejandro Garnacho, while Lindelof was replaced by Sergio Reguilon.

79 minutes in, Onana parried a long-range effort from Rodri, which made its way to Haaland on the right.

The striker passed the ball to Foden who was waiting in the centre, who buried City’s third goal of the night to truly hammer the final nail in the coffin for United in what was truly a night to forget.

With five minutes left on the clock, Antony came on for Eriksen while Rashford was replaced by Anthony Martial.

Unfortunately, Ten Hag’s changes had minimal impact on the game as the visitors continued to comfortably hold onto possession.

In stoppage time, Antony lost his head when he physically confronted Jeremy Doku after laying into the City winger with a rough tackle.

The Brazilian was shown a yellow card for his show of aggression.

Ultimately, it was a dismal showing by United, who were dominated in every aspect of play in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt be stressing about his future at the club if he doesn’t change United’s fortunes around for the better, and fast.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Amrabat, Maguire, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Eriksen, Dalot, Evans, McTominay

Subs: Mount, Garnacho, Reguilon, Eriksen, Martial