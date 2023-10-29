Melvine Malard heaps praise on Katie Zelem as she settles in to life at Manchester United

“We’re surrounded by good vibes here,” Melvine Malard gushes as Manchester United women’s new number nine reflects on her first few weeks at the club.

The French striker has had a blistering start to the season, coming off the bench twice to rescue a result for the Reds.

She made history by scoring in the club’s first ever Champions League match against PSG earlier this month and she has become somewhat of a favourite amongst the fans.

Speaking to the club on her episode of TeamViewer’s Player Diaries, she said: “I’ve really hit the ground running in Manchester, which I’m very proud of.”

She attributed her strong start to the support of her teammates. “That’s partly down to my team-mates who helped me to put in the performances that I did in the first games, and it’s also partly down to the fans who give us a great atmosphere and a lot of love.”

After scoring her third goal in just five matches against Everton, Malard raced towards the Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club to high-five the fans.

“I really like it here, the people here are really cool,” she continued. “They’re smiley and super positive, so I like it here a lot.”

She heaped praise on United women captain Katie Zelem in particular. “My teammates talk to me a lot and the captain [Katie Zelem] really is behind me.

“If I need anything, she’s always there to help me. Not in French, but I’m adapting! Everyone’s involved though, and you can’t ask for more than that.”

Malard joined the club on loan from Lyon at the end of the summer transfer window.

United fans will be hoping the club can find a way to hold on to the 23-year-old striker long term as she has already become an integral part of Marc Skinner’s side.

Following the international break, United Women will return to action away at Brighton on Sunday 5 November.