Sir Alex Ferguson opens up about loss of his “beloved wife”

Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken publicly to the wider Manchester United fanbase about the loss of his wife, Lady Cathy, in the matchday programme ahead of the Manchester derby.

The ex-Manchester United manager put pen to paper to illustrate the “painful loss of my beloved wife Cathy”.

The Mirror reports that the tribute to his late wife is part of a 1000 word eulogy for Sir Bobby Charlton, who also sadly passed this October.

According to The Mail, the couple met when they were both working in a typewriter factory in Glasgow in 1964.

Amusingly, the article also claims that Cathy had thought he was a thug when they first came across one another. However, once discovering he was a footballer, it didn’t make him any different from her.

Sir Alex and Lady Cathy faced one of their first challenges together even before getting married in 1966. The bride came from a Catholic background while the groom from a Protestant community. This was a problem being set in the backdrop of 1960s Glasgow which was “harshly divided by sectarianism”.

The former United manager also ensured the general public were aware that his successes were only possible because of the support of his wife.

Sir Alex wrote that “without her unstinting support” , he would never have been able hit the heights that he was able to in his managerial career.

Ferguson also claimed that Cathy was the “mainstay” of the family and took on the majority of the burden of raising their children during the many hours he was away from home.

It also cannot be understated the role Lady Cathy must have played during Sir Alex’s own health issues when he suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

Sadly, earlier this month, after nearly 60 years together, Cathy passed away. The Manchester United community showed its support with the team wearing black armbands and lowering the flags to half-mast at Old Trafford.

Even former players took part, as Ashley Young, now at Everton, wore a black armband and took to X to express his condolences to the Ferguson family.

Now, the man who gave so much to United fans over the years is set to move onto the next stage of his life and it is important that he feels the support of the Manchester United family.

Fortunately he has already spoken about the “tremendous comfort” that can be found in the Red Devils community.

Hopefully the legendary manager can keep up his work as a director of the club and continue playing some sort of role at the club he did so much to build into the football giant it is today.

Like many fans of the club, especially those born in the 1990s, Alex Ferguson and Manchester United are two inseparable, wonderful entities.