Sofyan Amrabat struggling to perform at Manchester United



A hapless Manchester United side were decimated by Manchester City 0-3 at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a Phil Foden strike ensured the three minutes went to Pep Guardiola while heaping further misery on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman looks clueless at the moment and that is best encapsulated by his flawed team selection time and again this season.

Amrabat’s struggles

The midfield has been a source of constant consternation for the manager as he has failed to zero in on the ideal partnership despite one-and-a-half season in charge at Old Trafford.

The majority of his acquisitions also seem to be struggling with Sofyan Amrabat painting a particularly disappointing picture recently.

Even in the last game against Copenhagen in the Champions League, he was subbed off at half-time and the same scenario repeated itself in the derby.

The Moroccan hardly touched the ball, accumulating a meagre 20 touches in 45 minutes, a very poor number for a midfielder.

He made only 10 passes as the game completely bypassed him. He seemed to be struggling to keep up with the intensity of the City players.

Played for his ability to shield the defence in Casemiro’s absence, the 27-year-old won only 50% of his duels, a very poor return.

He fouled City players twice while making only a solitary clearance and blocked one effort.

Amrabat yet to adjust to life at United

He hardly affected play further up front, with 0 shots, 0 long passes and 0 crosses. He hardly could get his team going (all stats via sofascore).

It was hardly surprising to see him make way for Mason Mount in the second half and Ten Hag might just opt to drop him altogether in the games to come.

While he initially struggled as the left-back, he has hardly uprooted any trees in his preferred position and Ten Hag’s insistence of signing him in the summer looks to be backfiring.

Amrabat was signed on an initial loan deal and judging by his displays, a permanent move might not happen unless a dramatic change in form occurs in the months to come.