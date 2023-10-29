“We didn’t read the game”: Andre Onana pinpoints exact reason for Man United’s loss vs. Man City



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has blamed his side’s failure to read the game well as the main reason for their collapse against Manchester City.

United suffered a 3-0 loss at Old Trafford against their neighbours earlier today.

A 26th-minute penalty from Erling Haaland opened the score for Pep Guardiola’s men. The Norwegian added a second in the second half after being left unmarked inside the box.

Phil Foden added the third of the game to ensure City clinched all three points against the Red Devils.

After the game, Onana spoke to BBC Match of the Day (via Manchester Evening News) and gave his opinion on what went wrong for United vs. City and how best to move forward.

Onana had a brilliant personal performance and is one of the few players who could say they did their jobs as required.

He came up with a number of crucial saves that kept United in the game and kept the scoreline from being embarrassing.

After a difficult start to life at United, it seems that Onana is well on his way to finally turning a corner and showing why Erik ten Hag spent big money to bring him from Inter Milan.

The Cameroonian said after the final whistle, “It is not how we want. We played a very good opponent and unfortunately, we didn’t read the game.”

“As Manchester United, we try to be ready every game but there were some key moments – like the penalty. I’m not the one to decide [the penalty] and we have to accept the decision of the referee.”

“The first goal was a key moment and from there on we looked down.”

United face Newcastle next in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at home.

