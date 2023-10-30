Anthony Elanga names the best player he has played with and it is not Cristiano Ronaldo



Injuries and off-field controversies aside, what has let Manchester United down the most this season is the underperformance of their big-name players.

It was on display again during the Manchester derby against Manchester City as none of the players stood up when the chips went down as the team crashed to yet another disappointing defeat.

Last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford has looked like a shadow of his former self and has managed a solitary goal this season as he looks completely devoid of confidence.

He had a good chance to score in the second half but fluffed his lines, typical of his displays this season. However, former United star Anthony Elanga, who is currently at Nottingham Forest, has backed his fellow United academy graduate to come good.

Elanga names Rashford as best player he has played with

He also revealed that Rashford was someone who was an inspiration for those coming through the club’s academy and that he has all the attributes required to become a world-beater.

The Swede played with Cristiano Ronaldo during his second spell at the club and while he did learn from the legendary Portuguese, he still feels the Mancunian is the best player he has ever played with.

“I have learned from arguably the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, I have learned from Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, I can go through the whole team because they are all world-class players not just what they do on the pitch but off the pitch as well with their discipline and how they look after themselves.

“I have to say Marcus Rashford is the best I have played with. He has got everything, speed, skill, shot, and finishing, the way he played last season was amazing. Off the field he is top, he helped me a lot coming through,” Elanga told The Daily Mail.

One player who completely changed the trajectory of United’s season last term was Casemiro but the Brazilian’s style of play is hampering his team now.

Whether it is something manager Erik ten Hag has asked of him is not known, but the former Real Madrid star seems to be more intent on the attacking side of his game which is leaving far too much space for the opposition to exploit.

His replacement Sofyan Amrabat has fared little better with the Moroccan looking like he is unlikely to earn a permanent contract at the end of his loan spell.

Prior to the start of the season, the manager had spoken highly of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo who had made his debut under the Dutchman last season.

Mainoo tipped for the top by Elanga

He was part of United’s pre-season tour and it seemed like the manager had big plans for him before his unfortunate injury against Real Madrid.

He is nearing a return, having played for the reserves and was also part of the United squad for the derby. Elanga feels the midfielder could be the next big star to come out of the academy and could reach the top.

United fans also have high hopes for the academy graduate who has been likened to former United man Paul Pogba by the Sweden international.

“Kobbie Mainoo [is the next big academy star]. He is one of the guys that I still speak to at United and I believe he is the next top one, his talent is unreal.

“He has got everything and I just hope United can look after him really well and let him flourish. He is a top player.

“When I played with him in the academy I always thought he had similar attributes to Paul Pogba. They are not the same player but just the way he moves and they can both do everything, defensive, offensive, he has a mixture of everything and is really good on and off the ball.”

