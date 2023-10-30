Erik ten Hag retains backing of the board despite Man United’s extremely poor form



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag retains the backing of senior figures at Old Trafford even as his side struggles to put together a run of decent results this season.

United were thoroughly beaten by Manchester City on Sunday at their own home by three goals to nil. A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden were enough to compound Ten Hag’s woes.

This season, the Red Devils have lost five of their first 10 league games for the first time since 1986.

It is almost a similar story in the Champions League, where United sit third in their group after successive defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, before narrowly grabbing a dramatic win against FC Copenhagen a week ago.

In total, United have won seven games across all competitions this term and have lost as many matches – an extremely poor return for the 20-time English league champions.

Pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Ten Hag, with questions being asked regarding the Dutchman’s long-term future as the team’s manager.

The 53-year-old has recently come under intense scrutiny for a number of strange and dubious decisions with respect to team selections, in-game management, style of play or lack of it and even public rhetoric.

From the outside, it appears Ten Hag’s credit is wearing thin and he is no longer as bulletproof as he initially was.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag retains the backing of the hierarchy, who are counting on him to overturn the situation and get the club back on track.

Samuel Luckhurst reports, “Erik ten Hag retains the full backing of the Manchester United power brokers and chief executive Richard Arnold believes the club is making ‘good progress.”

“Despite the dismal performances of the team, the Manchester Evening News can reveal Arnold has told interested observers United are progressing as a club.”

Richard Arnold was present during the 0-3 thrashing against City.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Arnold’s job is also not secure amidst an imminent partial investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is closing in on a 25% investment in United that would effectively make him a minority owner.

The expectation is that the INEOS billionaire will be granted full sporting control to oversee a guaranteed overhaul of operations at the club.

If this happens, there is a strong chance that Arnold will step down to allow Sir Jim to bring in his own personnel.

The British businessman coming in would also put a spotlight on Ten Hag’s future and his tenure in the United dugout.

It was suggested that INEOS are admirers of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who would be strongly considered if the decision to replace Ten Hag is made.

