Erik ten Hag won’t be sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe despite recent performances



Manchester United fell to Manchester City in an easy game for the visitors and the inquest is on at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag is finally under the scanner as his team selections and tactics have led to fans questioning his suitability for the role after a year of unequivocal backing.

In such a scenario, a recent report by iSport will come as a huge relief to the under-fire Dutchman.

iSport reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t intend to sack Ten Hag despite the team struggling to play well at present.

Ratcliffe hopes to have full sporting control of the club by 2024, which is when this decision will fall on his shoulders.

Although earlier reports indicated that he seeks to bring a wholesale revolution at the club in terms of personnel changes, the manager’s position never seemed to be under threat.

However, the report states that Ten Hag’s influence on transfer decisions is set to be reduced after some major duds in the transfer market.

Ten Hag’s future could well be the first major decision Ratcliffe will have to make, especially if results continue to take a turn for the worse.

There have been some mitigating factors for the manager which might be playing a role in swaying Ratcliffe’s mind.

Firstly, a massive amount of injuries means that Ten Hag has never been able to pick his strongest team this season.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all arguably first-choice players in defence as well as in the build-up phase of the attack.

They’ve been sorely missed and in their absence, it has looked like the manager has ripped up his playbook to go long and direct instead, a far cry from his Ajax team.

Therefore, while he might have Ratcliffe’s backing to count on right now due to these factors, the results and more importantly, the performances will need to improve as soon as injured players return.

Otherwise, the decision to part ways with the manager might become a straightforward one, and not in the direction Ten Hag would prefer.

