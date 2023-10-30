Gordon Hill offers to help Manchester United wingers after drab derby display

Manchester United fell to another defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, losing the Manchester Derby by three goals to nil.

Erling Haaland’s double was added to by Phil Foden to complete a dominant City display, leaving United with five league defeats from their opening 10 fixtures.

United were particularly blunt in attack and looked toothless throughout, especially from wide areas.

So much so that former winger Gordon Hill took to Twitter to offer his support to the club in the way of coaching the underperforming wide men.

If united need a winger coach I would willing help — Gordon Hill (@gordonhill54) October 30, 2023

One fan reacted to Hill’s offer by stating “Need more than a winger. Whole club is rotten to the core,” to which the 69-year-old responded, “Yes but need to start somewhere.”

Hill knows what it takes to succeed at United having scored an impressive 51 goals in his 134 appearance for the club.

However, the gap in quality in attacking areas yesterday was a stark reminder to Erik ten Hag of just how far his side are behind their treble-winning neighbours.

United have lacked dynamism in on the flanks all season with Marcus Rashford’s alarming dip in form symptomatic of the problems going forward.

Antony’s off the field issues have impacted his start to the season and Jadon Sancho has been banished from the squad since early September.

Alejandro Garnacho continues to look bright from the bench but isn’t trusted to go full pelt for 90 minutes – similar can be said for Facundo Pellistri.

Rasmus Hojlund is also still without a Premier League goal, despite his notable effort and commitment to the cause since his arrival.

United now have to dust themselves down as they face a repeat of last year’s triumphant Carabao Cup final with Newcastle visiting Old Trafford, in the same competition on Wednesday night.