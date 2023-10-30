“I don’t know why”: Erling Haaland responds to Roy Keane chants from Man United fans



Manchester City striker Erling Haaland joked that he didn’t know why Manchester United fans attempted to taunt him by chanting Roy Keane’s name during his side’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Haaland grabbed a brace and registered an assist for Phil Foden’s goal as City ran rampant against United.

As the Norwegian stepped up to take his penalty after Rasmus Hojlund was judged to have brought down Rodri inside the box, United fans could be heard singing Keane’s name in an attempt to throw the City goalscorer off.

A section of the Old Trafford faithful chanted, “Haaland, Haaland, how’s your dad?”‘and “Keano.”

The Red Devils supporters were of course referring to an incident in 2001 in which Keane infamously injured Erling’s father, Alfie Haaland, during a Manchester derby.

In 1997 while Keane was playing for United and Alfie for Leeds, a moment in the penalty area took place where Haaland stood over Keane during a match and moaned at the Irishman for faking an injury, when in fact he had ruptured his ACL.

Years later in 2001 when Haaland, who was now at City, arrived at Old Trafford to face Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, Keane stepped on Haaland’s right knee and seriously injured him.

The legendary United captain was shown an instant red for the challenge.

Keane later said in his biography that “he wanted to injure Haaland so badly.”

When asked about this, Erling Haaland told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News), “A lot of people were singing ‘Keano’ at me, I don’t know why, it is what it is.”

“But I scored, so it was a fantastic feeling.”

He added, “It was a fantastic win and the game was incredible today. The whole team and especially this guy [Bernardo Silva], impressive today.”

The 23-year-old took time to praise Andre Onana. “It was an incredible save, right before half time. He also had a fantastic save in the second half, I chipped it and he saved it with his head. It is what it is. We won, I don’t care.”

