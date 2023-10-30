Manchester United squad not too happy with Erik ten Hag’s training method



A humiliating loss in the Manchester derby means Manchester United have lost as many games as they have won in the Premier League, heaping further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman seems to be clueless at the moment as to how to stop the rut with big-name players underperforming while his own bizarre team selection is letting the team down.

One factor that the manager has underlined as being one of the major factors behind his team’s poor run this season is the rising number of injuries.

Injuries have played spoilsport this season

The club was even forced to undertake an internal enquiry to try and find out the reason for the rising number of injuries which at one point saw 16 players ruled out.

Now according to ESPN, the squad is not totally convinced with the manager’s methods during training, which many feel is contributing to the injury toll.

The training sessions are said to be too exhausting, adding to the fatigue level which ultimately results in the rising number of niggles.

Multiple reports have revealed how Pep Guardiola relies on the technical and tactical aspects of the game during training while Ten Hag wants his players to run all the time.

While it is understandable after the team’s horrendous shows against Brentford last season and Tottenham Hotspur this campaign, the need to train the brain and not only the legs might be something the manager needs to keep an eye on.

Games on multiple fronts including internationals as well as an exhausting pre-season have also not helped matters.

“There are concerns within the dressing room that the intensity of the training sessions set up by Ten Hag and his staff are contributing to fatigue and, in some cases, injuries.

Players not too pleased with training regime

“Some senior players have already played more than 20 games for club and country, including a long preseason schedule which included eight matches, and there is a feeling that more time could be dedicated to recovery to better prepare the squad for match days.”

When results were going United’s way, there was widespread acclaim for Ten Hag’s training methods and now it seems to be the complete opposite as results keep going downhill.

Such reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, mainly due to this bunch of players letting down multiple managers in the past whenever it does not seem to suit them.

But it is an indictment that Ten Hag cannot take lightly as players seem to be not listening to him during games as he pointed out as well as during training.

