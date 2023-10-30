Manchester United staff fearful of missing out on top four amidst poor form



A number of Manchester United employees are reportedly growing concerned about the club’s prospects of finishing in the top four.

This is after United suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden saw the Red Devils register their fifth loss in 10 Premier League games this season – the worst return for the club since 1986.

It was another shambolic performance from Erik ten Hag’s men who are yet to get going this term.

The loss against City has left United languishing in eighth position, two points below Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and just a point above West Ham.

The 20-time English league champions are already eight points adrift of Liverpool, who are flying once again under Jurgen Klopp.

According to ESPN reporter Rob Dawson, doubt is already creeping in within the club about the team’s chances of finishing within the Champions League spots.

“Manchester United staff already have concerns about finishing in the top four this season, a source has told ESPN, after Manchester City inflicted a fifth Premier League defeat of the season.

“It has prompted fears within the club that they are facing another season out of Europe’s top club competition after failing to qualify four times in the last 10 years.”

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that the United board are still backing Ten Hag as they believe the Dutchman is still the right man for the job.

Pressure is mounting on the 53-year-old coach after a series of dubious decision-making with respect to team selections, in-game management and lack of a clear style of play.

Dawson confirms that the power brokers at United still retain faith in Ten Hag.

“Sources have told ESPN that United still have faith that manager Erik ten Hag can turn things around, although there is an acceptance that form will need to improve drastically if they are to finish in the top four this season.”

United play Newcastle next in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday – a chance for Ten Hag and his players to show a reaction after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of City.

