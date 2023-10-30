Pep Guardiola aims “monstrous dig” at Man United’s structure and organization after Man City’s win



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has indirectly taken a swipe at Manchester United’s poor structure and the awful manner in which the club is run.

Guardiola spoke to reporters after his side’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford against United.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden were enough to subdue an uninspiring United who posed little threat to the Premier League champions.

After the final whistle, Guardiola was asked to give his frank opinion about the gap that exists between City and the Red Devils.

The Spaniard issued a brutal verdict, which Gary Neville described as a “monstrous dig.”

Guardiola said, “We are in the same direction, me, the CEO, the sporting directors, the chairman. That is why I think the club is so stable.”

That quote from Pep Guardiola is a monstrous dig into the running of United! 👇 Pep Guardiola on the secret of @ManCity. "We are in the same direction, me, the CEO, the sporting directors, the chairman. That is why I think the club is so stable." — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2023

The 52-year-old’s comments follow previous remarks he made during his presser before the game, in which he seemed to advise United against trying to replicate their former success by finding a manager who can have the same impact as Sir Alex Ferguson.

Guardiola mentioned that when Sir Alex was manager, there were only two or three competitive teams but at the moment, there are a lot of really tough teams with incredible managers who have the resources to succeed and win games.

He added, “So maybe not in that way [finding another Sir Alex], but if they make good decisions, with hierarchy and sports director and manager and players with the same ideas, come on [United will start winning trophies again].

It’s telling that the City boss issued the same advice after City’s 3-0 triumph against Ten Hag’s men.

Many United fans and those affiliated with the club took Guardiola’s words as criticism of the club’s hierarchy and their running of sporting operations such as recruitment.

The 20-time English champions have often been accused of recklessly spending big money on the wrong profile of players that don’t align with the manager’s vision.

That United require Guardiola, the coach of a rival team, to tell them what must be done, is an indictment of just how far the club has fallen in recent years and the magnitude of work that lies ahead to reverse the current situation.

