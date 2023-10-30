Tottenham Hotspur eyeing cut-price January deal for Jadon Sancho



Manchester United succumbed to yet another disappointing defeat, this time at the hands of cross-town rivals Manchester City 0-3 in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Manager Erik ten Hag looked bereft of ideas as the entire team put in a cowardly performance at Old Trafford with the attacking quartet yet again looking dire.

The performance of Marcus Rashford was a particular lowlight while Antony’s introduction saw the Brazilian do nothing positive of note except stir up problems.

United have a lack of firepower with Sancho still banished

The Dutchman’s options from the bench look limited as well with hardly any explosive wingers at his disposal while Jadon Sancho remains banished.

The Englishman could have been a great option to have, either from the start or as a substitute, but the winger’s refusal to apologise means a parting of ways in January is seen as the most likely outcome.

A lot of sides including former club Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, teams from Saudi Arabia and even a few surprising names in England are all eyeing a January move.

Now as per Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 23-year-old as they look to continue their winning momentum which has seen them climb to the top of the Premier League table.

The move will also be beneficial for Sancho, who is desperate to regain his place in Gareth Southgate’s England team ahead of the European Championships next year.

The Red Devils had paid €85 million for the England international’s services back in 2021 but his poor form and lack of minutes has meant a drastic drop in valuation.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are said to be considering paying €35 million for the former City academy graduate, a figure which will see United take a huge hit on their initial investment.

Spurs eyeing cut-price Sancho deal

“Tottenham, current leader of the Premier League, has aroused great interest in the world of football by showing its determined intention to sign Jadon Sancho.

“The Manchester United player, looking for a new opportunity to regain his form before the Euro Cup and the World Cup, could be the key piece to strengthen the Spurs attack and stay at the top of the league.

“The England international’s market value is estimated at around €35 ​​million, a figure that Tottenham are seriously considering.”

But with Ten Hag desperate for funds and to remove Sancho from the squad, a move could yet happen. Ideally, United should send him out on loan and hope for him to regain his form so as to sell him for a more lucrative deal.

