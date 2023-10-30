Video: Manchester United provide hugely encouraging injury update on Amad Diallo



Manchester United have confirmed that Amad Diallo has taken a major step towards his return from injury with the player now back training on the grass.

Amad sustained a knee injury during United’s pre-season clash against Arsenal in the United States.

It was a big blow for the Ivorian, who featured heavily in Erik ten Hag’s team selections during the pre-season tour.

Late last month, Amad took to social media and informed supporters that his comeback was not far away.

United have now given a huge update on the 21-year-old.

In a video posted by the club, Amad is seen running on the grass. He appears to be moving comfortably while undertaking running drills at Carrington.

Good to see you back out there, @AmadDiallo_19 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2023

United confirm via the club’s official website that the forward will not be immediately thrust into competitive action but will be slowly introduced back to ensure the physical setback he picked up is not aggravated.

Amad’s imminent return to the team will come as a massive boost to Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils who are struggling for goals this season.

Between Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri, United have only managed one goal in the Premier League – a shocking return to say the least.

In particular, United have struggled in the right-wing spot. Antony has been extremely poor this season and with Sancho suspended, Bruno Fernandes has frequently been forced to occupy that position.

It’s unsurprising that the Portuguese, who is naturally a playmaker, has not been able to make an impact from the right.

During United’s 0-3 loss at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday, Fernandes’ display was below-par and attracted heavy criticism from the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who even suggested the player should be stripped of the captaincy.

Amad could just be the solution Ten Hag needs. Last season while out on loan with Sunderland, he notched an impressive 14 goals and three assists.

With patience in Antony wearing thin among supporters, there is definitely a path for Amad to come in and nail down a regular starting berth.

