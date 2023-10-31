An analysis of Manchester United´s new recruit Altay Bayindir

Altay Bayindir is Manchester United´s newest addition to the seemingly revolving door of the goalkeeping department.

The keeper made history by becoming the first Turk to sign for the club. However, whether or not the player is ready to take on the mantle of being Manchester United’s shot-stopper if called upon is up for debate.

Eyebrows were raised when Erik ten Hag overlooked Bayindir against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup at the backend of September.

Nonetheless, the coach defended his decision claiming that the 25-year-old is progressing well in training and that the coaching staff are happy with him. Ten Hag also claimed that his choice was based on Onana´s need to “adapt to the English standard” according to The Mirror.

As a result, Manchester United fans are yet to see their new keeper in action. The Athletic have stepped in to give the supporters some much needed background on the man from Osmangazi.

The summer recruit is described as a solid all-round keeper who despite having space to grow, has had experience of some of “the most intense football games played on Earth”.

To continue with the good news, Bayindir has been portrayed as a world class one-on-one keeper with excellent reflexes. The Turk is also more than happy to race off his line to cut counter attacks. This quality has been put down to his time as Fenerbache’s number one, who are used to seeing the lion’s share of the ball in the Turkish Super Lig.

Although, all is not rosy in the garden of Altay. He has been described as having a weak passing game who struggles to make a “chipped through ball to the full-backs” to beat the first wave of the press.

If this is an accurate depiction, it makes Ten Hag’s desire to sign him this summer a strange one considering Andre Onana was recruited for just over 47 million pounds to enhance United’s ability to play out from the back.

Worryingly, his decision making when coming to claim crosses has also faced significant scrutiny. So, to sum up, United have purchased a keeper who has strong reflexes but struggles on the ball and in the air.

So it begs the question, haven’t the club gone down this road before with a certain David De Gea?

Altay Bayindir’s style is a curious choice to back up Andre Onana but the reality is, he may have to. The Cameroonian keeper is yet to decide whether or not he will play at the AFCON with his national side this January. Should he opt to, the Turkish shot-stopper will be thrown right into the lion’s den of post-Christmas Premier League football.

The Athletic finish the article with a more promising assertion that Bayindir is “an exciting recruitment that could turn out to be great with the right help and handling”. Let’s hope for both Manchester United’s and Turkey’s sake, this prediction comes into fruition.