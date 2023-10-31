Manchester United among clubs keeping tabs on AC Milan forward Rafael Leao



Manchester United have been struggling to score goals this season and that was on display yet again during the Manchester derby as they lost 0-3 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund has been on fire in the Champions League but struggled in the Premier League and is yet to open his account.

Even more disappointingly, last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford has looked like a shadow of the player that terrorised defences in the previous campaign and has managed a solitary goal this term.

United’s issues up top

Antony does not look close to living up to his enormous price tag; the less said about Anthony Martial, the better. The current scenario clarifies why Ten Hag wanted an additional striker in the summer.

If Jadon Sancho can be moved on for a sizeable fee either in January or next summer and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as new minority stakeholder, United could begin a new era by going after transfers more aggressively.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is a target with the Portuguese not enjoying the best of spells this season while also having issues with manager Stefano Pioli.

Last season, the 24-year-old had netted an impressive 16 times while registering 15 assists and that prompted the Milan giants to agree a new long-term deal with him.

So far this season, the Portugal international has managed three goals and four assists and he was seen arguing with the manager after he was substituted against Napoli.

The Rossoneri are desperate to see Leao showcase the same form as last season while maintaining a healthy relationship with the manager. Unless both points are reached, a sale is not beyond reason especially if the offer is right.

Rafael Leao race

United, fierce rivals Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping an eye on the versatile forward who can play on the left wing as well as up front.

“Milan desperately needs Rafael Leao. The former Lille player is fundamental for the Rossoneri, but if the situation were to follow this score, things could radically change. In fact, the club could decide to part ways by resorting, in case of the right offer, even to the sale of Leao.

“In recent months there has been talk with some insistence of Manchester City’s interest in the Portuguese player, but also keep an eye on two other clubs: United and PSG.”

Leao’s current market value stands at €90 million and such an exorbitant spend will require the club to sell well. It remains to be seen if Milan are serious about letting the winger leave.