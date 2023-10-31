Manchester United cool down new contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United have seemingly cooled down talks over a new contract for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka recently returned to training after sustaining an injury during United’s game against Brighton on September 16.

This season, United have struggled with multiple physical setbacks to key members of their backline. Alongside Wan-Bissaka, Erik ten Hag has had to contend with the absences of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

The likes of Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon have also been in and out of the team.

It’s expected that Wan-Bissaka will not be rushed back into competitive action as the club are keen not to aggravate his injury.

Early last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that United were set to initiate talks over fresh terms for the Englishman.

Romano explained that Wan-Bissaka had convinced Ten Hag that he can contribute to his project and at the moment, the player is considered a key member of the team.

The Daily Mail have given an update and relayed that negotiations between United and the player’s representatives are no longer moving as fast as they once were.

“Contract talks between United and Aaron Wan-Bissaka appear to have gone quiet.”

“Negotiations over a new deal looked to be heading for a positive conclusion once the transfer window closed in the summer, but Confidential understands it now seems more likely that United will trigger a 12-month extension to keep Wan-Bissaka under contract until June 2025 and look at his situation again in the New Year.”

“If United didn’t activate the one-year contract extension for Wan-Bissaka – or Victor Lindelof – both players would be able to speak to foreign clubs on January 1 and leave as free agents in the summer.”

Another play in the same position as Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof is Anthony Martial. The Mail however states that the French striker is unlikely to be offered a new deal to extend his tenure at Old Trafford.

