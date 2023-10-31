Manchester United in race to sign Denzel Dumfries as Erik ten Hag shows interest in full-back

Manchester United are expected to reignite their pursuit of Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries.

According to Sport Witness, this is because of Man United manager Erik ten Hag’s confidence in the player.

Ten Hag, who is familiar with Dumfries through their shared time in the Eredivisie, has reportedly taken an interest in the Dutch defender due to his athleticism and physicality.

United were linked with Dumfries this past summer as well, with The Peoples Person reporting that the club was considering making a move for the 27 year old after months of interest.

Still, even with Ten Hag going so far as to say that Dumfries would be an “upgrade” on United’s existing defensive options, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a move was still far from being struck.

The Italian journalist explained that United were preoccupied with pursuing other players who were deemed to be higher-priority signings.

Dumfries himself also spoke out on his future at Inter Milan as well as the possibility of a transfer away from the Serie A club.

“I am very proud to play for Inter, these two years have been fantastic and I am very proud of what I have and what we have done,” Dumfries said before continuing, “Today football is very dynamic: players come and go. I have no reason to leave. I love Inter, but as I said before, we have to see what will happen.”

With the player leaving a glimmer of doubt over his future at Inter, Aston Villa entered the race against United for Dumfries’ signature.

Ultimately, neither club made a move for the Dutch full-back, despite Romano’s belief that he could be bought in the reasonable range of €25 million to €30 million.

Now, Calcio Mercato claims that if United would like to revive their pursuit of Dumfries, a bid of €40 million may be required to convince Inter to part ways with the player.

While Dumfries may appear to be a potentially suitable transfer, United may decide to look for talent elsewhere in January as the club remains linked to the likes of centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.