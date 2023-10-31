Manchester United interested in Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis has played a huge role in their stuttering start to the new campaign.

The limp defeat in the Manchester Derby at the weekend was suffered with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof at left back.

All of the above would usually be warming the United bench but with the first choice back four struggling for fitness, Erik ten Hag has been left with little option.

The United boss was hoping to add another defender to his ranks in the summer but the club failed to deliver on the addition of a top-class centre-back.

The Peoples Person previously reported it’s the Dutch coach’s priority to add a defender to his squad next year and a raft of names have been linked with the post.

According to Spanish media outlet fichajes.net, Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand is one of the players that’s subject of interest from United.

Born in France, Le Normand has gained Spanish citizenship after spending the last seven years with Sociedad and made a steady rise to become a key part of the first-team.

At 26 years of age, the defender has played the best part of 150 times for the Basque side and is enjoying a fine recent run of form.

So much so that Real Madrid have also registered their interest in the player and United will have to fend off competition from the 14-time Champions League winners, if they are to secure his services.

It’s believed that a fee of €40 million would be enough for Sociedad to part with their key man and United are ready to meet the asking price.

Le Normand was granted his Spanish international debut earlier this year in the Nations League, a reward for his excellent performances for Sociedad.

The defender would certainly provide Ten Hag with another option in the heart of his defence which has been decimated since the start of the season.

Lisandro Martinez’s long term injury is likely to keep him out of the side until the New Year and Raphael Varane’s ongoing struggles for fitness continues to plague his Old Trafford career.

United return to action after their Derby day humbling by entertaining Newcastle in a repeat of last season triumphant Carabao Cup final, at Old Trafford tomorrow (Wednesday) night.