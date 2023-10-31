Manchester United “keen” on signing Trevoh Chalobah



Manchester United are “keen” on signing Trevoh Chalobah, with the centre-back set to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

United are among a host of major clubs interested in the defender with German rivals, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, also thought to be in the race for his signature.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed Chalobah is being “forced” out of the London club as he is not part of new maanger Mauricio Pochettino’s long-term plans.

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since he was eight years old, and is a massive fan of the club. He is reported to be unhappy at the manner in which his potential departure has been initiated, and would rather “stay and fight” for his place were it up to him, though is resigned to leaving.

The initial suggestions are that Bayern Munich are at the front of the queue for Chalobah.

Thomas Tuchel, now in charge of the German club, was previously the manager at Chelsea and gave the youngster his debut in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup. This was then followed up with Chalobah’s first Premier League start for his boyhood side; a match against Crystal Palace where the defender even scored, as part of a 3-0 win.

TEAMtalk reveal the relationship between the pair remains “very positive” with a move to the Allianz Arena an “option” in January.

Tuchel will face competition from rivals Dortmund, however, who are “extremely interested” in the Chelsea defender, with officials from the club having spoken with Chalobah’s representatives over a potential move.

From a Premier League perspective, United are reportedly “monitoring” the situation closely ahead of the January window.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured an almost unprecedented injury crisis this season with the defensive unit, in particular, suffering repeated setbacks. United’s back four for the disappointing derby defeat on Sunday – Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof – speaks to the difficulties the Dutchman has faced this season.

Lisandro Martinez is expected to return in the new year, though an exact timeline is yet to be revealed. There are underlying worries over the Argentine as he suffered a setback to the same injury which ruled him of the end of last season.

Furthermore, the future of Harry Maguire remains uncertain. Though the English centre-half has played his way back into the team in recent weeks, owing to absences elsewhere, he continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Chalobah may represent a solution for Ten Hag’s defensive woes. The Chelsea man is a versatile defender with the speed to play in a high line, ample experience already of English football and would not be demanding of a first-team place immediately.

As a result, TEAMtalk suggest Old Trafford officials are “considering” a move in January. It seems unlikely they will be alone in this pursuit however.

