Manchester United linked to Brøndby IF winger Nicolai Vallys

Manchester United have been linked with Brøndby IF winger Nicolai Vallys.

Sport Witness claim that Man United are keeping close tabs on the 27 year old, who scored the winner in his team’s 2-1 victory over FC Nordsjælland in the Danish Superliga.

The publication claimed that Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also monitoring the player, while officials from VfL Wolfsburg, Real Betis, Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, and Southampton are believed to have been in attendance at Sunday’s match.

Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet reported that PSV sent their chief scout to take a look at Vallys as well as others at the win over Nordsjælland.

Vallys has proven to be a key asset for Brøndby this season, scoring seven goals and bagging two assists in 13 Superliga matches.

He has also proven to be a strong passer of the ball, with an 83% passing accuracy, while also using his height of 187cm to his advantage, winning 67% of his aerial duels.

Recognising Vallys’ strong performances at club level, Denmark awarded him his international debut in July – an 18-minute cameo in a 4-0 win over San Marino in Euro 2026 qualifiers.

While Vallys is under contract with Brøndby until 2026, manager Jesper Sørensen admitted that he is not surprised by the surge in interest from other clubs.

“I don’t go about my day worrying about whether we can keep Vallys. But if there is someone else who thinks Vallys is more talented than us, then I can really understand that” Sørensen reflected.

The search for a new winger could be particularly important for United during the January transfer window given the crises faced by the club on multiple fronts.

Following his fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho is being increasingly expected to depart the club.

While fellow winger Antony has returned to the fold following a brief hiatus due to his legal troubles, the Brazilian has struggled to find his form since returning to the field.

Should United’s performances up front not improve by the time the January transfer window commences, a winger such as Vallys may be required to bolster the club’s options and place pressure on the underperformers.