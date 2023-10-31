Manchester United look like an Erik ten Hag team so sacking him makes little sense



The Manchester derby humbling was yet another cowardly display from Manchester United and it now heaps further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

After a third-place finish last season and the Carabao Cup triumph, optimism was high ahead of the new campaign with fans hopeful that recruitment would help the Dutchman mould the team in his image even more.

However, the current campaign has seen the team look lost out on the pitch with absolutely zero chemistry between players while the big-name stars letting the team down.

ETH under real pressure

To make matters worse, the manager’s team selection and flawed tactics have not helped matters and there is a growing clamour in the British media asking for his sack.

There have been reports that his place is under threat, especially if Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes on board and with the team looking unlikely to make the grade for next season’s Champions League.

While the current hierarchy comprising of Richard Arnold and John Murtough believe in the former Ajax coach, there own futures at the club are uncertain.

Ten Hag’s public rhetoric is also letting him down, with the United manager recently claiming that he cannot play the Ajax way as he does not have the players suited for that particular style.

United are one of the few elite clubs where the manager is tasked with recruitment and to put it mildly, most of Ten Hag’s signings have underwhelmed since their arrival.

However, so much of the recruitment has been served to fit Ten Hag’s vision that sacking him makes little sense, something Adam Crafton said on The Athletic Podcast.

“Erik ten Hag’s fingerprints are all over Manchester United’s recruitment and the club is being built more and more in his image.

ETH recruitment means the team is suited to the manager’s style

“The thing that ironically might end up sustaining Ten Hag in the job is how much he’s led their recruitment.”

That makes sense as Ten Hag has personally overseen the recruitment drive which has seen the club bring in Andre Onana, Antony, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia.

Most players have cut their teeth in the Eredivisie, where Ten Hag has flourished, and most players are ones the manager knows having either worked with them extensively or seen them in action regularly.



Considering the vicious cycle at United, Ten Hag deserves more time to set things right but he must get his act together real soon or might find himself without a job.