Manchester United Women’s Mary Earps wins fifth place in Ballon d’Or

Two Manchester United Women’s players were in contention for the Ballon d’Or, goalkeeper Mary Earps and new signing and golden boot winner, Hinata Miyazawa.

Tonight, in a ceremony hosted in Paris, they learnt their positions in the race for the coveted trophy.

Earps, who helped England lift the European trophy last year and took them to the final of the World Cup, this year came fifth.

She has had a stellar couple of years after fighting her way back into the England side under Sarina Wiegman, lifting the trophy at the Euros and the Women’s Finalissima and saving a penalty in the World Cup final.

Domestically, she helped secure a place in Europe for United after they finished second in the league as Earps picked up the WSL’s Golden Glove award for most clean sheets.

She also is the current holder of the Women’s FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award.

Meanwhile, new signing Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at this year’s Women’s World Cup, came in 12th place.

The winner was Spain and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, who is having a fantastic year after winning the World Cup with her country this summer.

Chelsea and Australian star Sam Kerr came second while Barcelona duo, Salma Paralluelo and Fridolina Rolfo, finished third and fourth respectively.

Earps’ Lionesses teammate Rachel Daly came 10th.

However, England’s Georgia Stanway and Millie Bright, and the Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe all missed out on the top 10.

Earps is currently in Belgium with the England Lionesses preparing for their match tomorrow night in the Nations League.