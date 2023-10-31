Manchester United’s Player of the Month nominees revealed, but who’s the favourite?



The month of October was almost turning around for United. Three wins on the trot, some comeback moments for those who needed it the most, and the team was coming through bad performances while still getting results.

Then the Manchester Derby happened and the club got hit in the face with a reality check. City barely got out of second gear while dispatching United and that one bad result has turned the optics of the whole month.

Still, there are three players who come away this month with some credit to their names. Coincidentally, these were the players who were targeted the most for their bad form when the team was doing well.

Now with the team in a state of disarray, they have stepped up.

Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, and Scott McTominay are the three nominees for United’s player of the month. Here’s a look at who should be the winner-

Harry Maguire’s case

The former United captain capped off his club renaissance by scoring a crucial goal against Copenhagen to save United’s European campaign. He has been up to the task of replacing Lisandro Martinez, and surprisingly with Jonny Evans, formed a defence that was patched up but still came through in three wins.

The front-foot defending is back, he is winning his aerial duels, and even the progressive passes from the back are coming off.

However, the Manchester Derby was his first stern test this season in terms of opposition strength and he didn’t look completely convincing. There were a few scary moments and mix-ups he wouldn’t like to see back.

Therefore, while Maguire has been good recently, it’s more a reflection of how bad he had been prior to that, rather than him being world-class in isolation.

Scott McTominay’s case

It can be argued that without Scott McTominay, United would probably finish the month with zero wins, or one at most. Sat on the fringes of the team, nearly being sold to West Ham, he had a fight on his hands to save his United career.

And save it he did. Two late goals against Brentford saw the best of the Scottish player, with his instinctive finishing in the box saving United from another shock home loss. He followed it up by scoring against Sheffield United as well, in a nervy game again by the team as a whole.

There were no more goalscoring heroics but stationed as the most advanced midfielder, he was regularly getting on the end of chances.

That’s precisely the factor which works against him, however. If McTominay is not scoring goals and affecting the game directly, chances are he’s not doing much else.

It was painfully clear against Manchester City, where his lack of passing repertoire hurt United in possession. As a midfielder, his role is to be a dynamic presence. At present, he’s just become Erik ten Hag’s version of a more refined Marouane Fellaini.

Andre Onana’s case

Most United players will remember October as the wretched month. For Onana, it might well be the month where everything fell into place.

After a wretched start to the season, Onana had consecutive commanding performances, punctuated with a last-minute penalty save against Copenhagen which saved United’s European adventure.

He was brave in possession, improved his shot-stopping form, and was one of the few players who came away from the Derby defeat with an enhanced reputation.

Without the Cameroonian, another big-game embarrassment was on the way for United against City. Fans and the club will hope that that is not a false dawn and the goalkeeper has finally found form in English football.

If that’s the case, the team will look reformed when the outfield clicks.

For that reason, Onana should be the favourite for the award. He has no asterisks next to his candidacy, unlike McTominay and Maguire.

