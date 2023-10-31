Marcus Rashford holds birthday party at nightclub following Man United’s loss vs. Man City



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly held a nightclub birthday party in the immediate aftermath of his side’s derby defeat.

United lost by three goals to nil against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

A brace from Rasmus Hojlund and a goal from Phil Foden compounded the misery for Erik ten Hag and his team, who have now lost five times in 10 Premier League games this season.

Like most of his teammates, Rashford was poor and struggled to make any meaningful impact vs. Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Englishman is struggling for form this term, and has only managed one goal across all competitions.

According to a report by The Times reporter Paul Hirst, Rashford was joined by his family members and close friends to celebrate his birthday.

He has of course turned 26 today.

“Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker, had a birthday party at the nightclub Chinawhite a few hours after his team’s derby defeat by Manchester City,” Hirst reports.

“The left back Tyrell Malacia, who has been unable to play all season because of a knee injury, and other close friends of Rashford attended the party at the upmarket nightclub on Deansgate in Manchester city centre.”

“Sources close to Rashford said the party had been organised before the derby and that the forward, who turned 26 on Tuesday, trained as normal on Monday. Rashford’s representative and United both refused to comment on the matter.”

The Daily Mail adds that the celebration finished at around 3.30 am, but it remains unclear what time Rashford left.

Chris Wheeler confirms that the Carrington academy graduate arrived at the club’s Carrington training complex on time the following morning and trained normally.

The Red Devils return to action on Wednesday when they host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

