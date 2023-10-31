Predicted Man United XI vs Newcastle United: six changes expected as Erik Ten Hag rings the changes



After a miserable 3-0 drubbing at the hands of cross-town rivals City at the weekend, Manchester United face another tough test as they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in defence of their Carabao Cup crown.

The need to rest players, the need for some to get minutes and the need to try something different could contribute to major changes in manager Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup.

One position where the boss is unlikely to make a change is in goal. After a shaky start to his United career, Andre Onana is flying right now and risking a debut for Altay Bayindir at this juncture would make little sense.

Despite the fact that Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans did not perform that badly against City and Victor Lindelof struggled in the left back role, it seems likely that Raphael Varane will return for the Newcastle game. Ten Hag prefers Maguire in the right centre back role, which is also Varane’s position. So with Varane on the right, Lindelof or even Evans would be more likely to play at LCB.

We expect Sergio Reguilon to return at left back.

Casemiro should return in midfield for the Red Devils having not quite managed to recover in time for the derby. Ten Hag might be wise to partner him alongside Christian Eriksen in the double pivot that worked so well for United last season, with the largely unimpressive Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay rested.

Kobbie Mainoo is also champing at the bit for a chance to impress but we think that is more likely to come from the bench.

Changes are also expected up front. Captain Bruno Fernandes may keep his place but other than that, wholesale changes could be made. Alejandro Garnacho will consider himself unlucky to not have started more games this season and could replace Marcus Rashford on the left. Mason Mount could get a run out on the right wing, or in the number 10 with Bruno out wide.

A wild card for the game could be Donny van de Beek. He is widely expected to leave the club in the winter window and did not even make the bench on Sunday, but if Ten Hag wanted to rest Fernandes he could be given an hour.

Antony was dropped for the derby and his petulant cameo as substitute will do nothing to encourage the boss to recall him for this one.

Rasmus Hojlund could also be rested, with Anthony Martial coming in fresh.

Hojlund has been strong and dangerous but has lacked service. He certainly does not deserve to be dropped, however, he is a young player with a long season ahead so at some point it will be necessary to rest him.

Amad Diallo is back in training but this match has likely come too soon for him. Jadon Sancho remains in exile following his rift with Ten Hag and Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez are long-term absentees.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted lineup for tomorrow’s game:



