Andy Cole says he would find playing alongside Antony “frustrating”



Legendary Man United striker Andy Cole says as a centre forward it would be “frustrating” to play alongside Brazilian right winger, Antony.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports Football, Cole was asked how he would feel if he was the centre forward in a team with Antony on the wing.

The treble-winning striker is obviously not a fan of the former Ajax star.

“He’d drive me mad,” Cole said.

“He doesn’t score enough goals. He doesn’t create chances. You don’t know what he’s going to do.”

“He’s so left-footed.

“If you’re a striker making a run at the near post you know you’ll never ever get the ball.”

Antony has been selected for United tonight as they attempt to get their season on track by reaching the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

He has increasingly come under fire from Man United fans who are frustrated with his lack of support for the current United centre forwards.

As discussed by The Peoples Person yesterday, Antony and Marcus Rashford only managed 56 crosses in the whole of last season in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund’s ability to get off the mark in the competition has been put down to this lack of service by pundits such as Ruud Gullit and Rio Ferdinand.

Cole’s comments clearly indicate that he is in total agreement.