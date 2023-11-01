Anthony Martial produces horrific performance as Man United are embarrassed by Newcastle in 3-0 loss



Manchester United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle tonight following a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock were enough to add to United’s woes.

Against Newcastle, Ten Hag’s men had 62% of the ball to the opposition’s 38% share of possession.

United registered a total of 13 cracks at goal, with only two of these really challenging Martin Dubravka.

In comparison, the Magpies managed a total of 10 shots, with five requiring Andre Onana to swing into immediate action and intervene.

United put together 533 passes with a pass accuracy of 84%. Newcastle on the other hand strung 337 passes with a success rate of 74%.

During a night in which a majority of the players did not turn up, one who could have been the worst of a bad bunch was Anthony Martial.

With Rasmus Hojlund given a rest, Martial received the nod to lead the line for his side. However, he did not do much and was taken off just after the hour mark.

During the 64 minutes he was on the pitch, Martial failed to register any shot, whether on target or off target.

He did not attempt any dribble and only succeeded in blocking one shot.

Martial had 22 touches of the ball and managed a pass accuracy of 87% from the 15 passing attempts he had.

The 30-year-old did not deliver any cross or long ball. He delved into three ground duels and did not win even one.

The France international was required to contest five challenges aerially – he won one of them.

He lost possession on five occasions. The striker did not put in any tackle, interception or clearance – such was the extent of just how unimpactful he was.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

During the defeat against Newcastle, Martial showed again why United should undoubtedly look past him and look to move him on as soon as possible.

