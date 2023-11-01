Casemiro let Manchester United down again vs Newcastle United



Manchester United put in yet another dismal show at Old Trafford, this time losing 0-3 at the hands of Newcastle United and in the process, got dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

The defending champions never ever looked like troubling the Magpies and this result will heap further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag who seems to be losing the dressing room.

The Dutchman rotated his squad and one of the changes was bringing back Casemiro into the first XI after a chastening few weeks.

Casemiro has yet another off-colour outing

The manager was supposed to be talking to the Brazilian in a bid to help him regain form but he looked lost yet again.

He was once again substituted at half-time for the second game running and his statistics paint very poor picture yet again.

The former Real Madrid man had 43 touches of the ball but ended the first half with a passing rate of 75%.

What was even poorer was that he failed to once again do his primary job of shielding the defence, failing to win a single duel.

The 31-year-old lost possession 13 times and generally looked like he was not yet up to speed after a recent injury.

ETH cannot afford poor form from all defensive midfielders

Even attacking-wise, where he has thrived recently, Casemiro hardly got things right.

None of his two crosses found their mark while he managed to complete only 60% of the long balls he attempted (stats from Sofascore).

Sofyan Amrabat, who came in at half-time fared little better and Ten Hag will be desperate to see Casemiro regain the kind of form he showcased last season.

For now, things are looking dicey for Ten Hag who is on thin ground and anything could happen if the club get knocked out of the Champions League as well.