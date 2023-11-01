Confirmed Man United XI vs Newcastle United: Alejandro Garnacho and Hannibal Mejbri start



Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho will start for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United tonight.

It is a repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup final, but United will be approaching this one with much less confidence than the last encounter after a 3-0 drubbing at home this weekend.

Anthony Martial and Hannibal Mejbri are also in the line-up in a much-changed side from the one that lost to Manchester City in the derby this Sunday.

There will be seven changes from that side in total this evening.

Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof keep their places in defence.

Lindelof reverts to LCB with Sergio Reguilon coming in at LB.

Jonny Evans drops to the bench.

Elsewhere the entire line-up is different.

Casemiro returns after injury as the holding midfielder.

Mount and Hannibal play ahead of him, with Antony returning on the right wing and Garnacho on the left, with Martial leading the line.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1719795243544133971?s=20

Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are all on the bench.

They are joined by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who makes an unexpectedly early return from injury.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8.15pm.