Erik ten Hag confirms Casemiro is injured again



Manchester United’s horrific start to the season continued with a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.

After the game, manager Erik ten Hag was grilled over what was going wrong with his team and what he plans to do to remedy the situation.

“This is not good enough by far. I take responsibility for it. It’s my team and we are not performing,” he said.

“I’m a fighter. I know it’s not always going up. We’ve had a lot of setbacks this season so far but you have to deal with it.

“I’m confident I can do it, but at this moment we are in a bad place,” the boss said.

“I take responsibility, but I see it as a challenge. I have to stick together with my players and fight together.”

Asked how he will approach Sunday’s Premier League tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage, the manager said:

“You only get confidence when you get the right results and that’s only possible when you follow the rules, follow the principles and are in the game, in the fight.

“Everyone has to take responsibility, be responsible and cooperate, that’s the key word.”

When asked whether he would make changes to the side for that game, Ten Hag replied:

“We will sleep first, then we will choose the team and the tactics [for the next match vs. Fulham], but above all the mentality.”

There was also yet another piece of bad news tonight as Ten Hag also confirmed that Casemiro was substituted due to an injury and will be unavailable for an undetermined time.

“He was injured just before half time, that’s why we had to take him off,” he explained.

“I can’t give an answer on [how long], we have to wait 24 hours but definitely for Saturday he’s out,” he said.

Things could not be much worse for United at the moment. The injury curse is showing no sign of abating and there has been no luck with refereeing decisions or in any aspect of play. Simply put, whatever can go wrong is going wrong for Ten Hag and his men.

