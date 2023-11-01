Erik ten Hag seems to be losing his grip over Man United after Newcastle humbling



Defending champions Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as they suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of last season’s finalists Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manager Erik ten Hag did ring in the changes but none of the players put in close to a respectable performance as United lost by a identical scoreline for the second game running.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock were enough to see the Magpies make the quarterfinals of the cup competition.

United struggling in all aspects

This might have been United’s best chance at a decent Cup run and now this defeat will serve to add further pressure on the Dutchman.

Casemiro, who came back into the squad, was anonymous on the night, while Anthony Martial’s performance will make one wonder how he has survived at this club for so long.

None of the manager’s buys like Sofyan Amrabat and Antony did well and everything that could go wrong did go wrong at The Theatre of Dreams.

Academy graduates like Alejandro Garnacho and Hannibal Mejbri were also poor, and none of the manager’s decisions seemed to pay off.

Defenders like Diogo Dalot, who recently signed a new contract extension, and Victor Lindelof, who could be about to earn one, were horrendous yet again.

ETH has lost the dressing room?

The team looked to be playing together for the first time ever and despite Newcastle playing a heavily rotated squad, they looked by far the better side.

These players are known to throw managers under the bus and Ten Hag currently looks to be heading in that exact direction.

Fans booed at the end of both halves and while Ten Hag still retains credit in the locker, things seem to be unraveling fast.

If United exit the Champions League and there comes a time when United realistically bid adieu to their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Ten Hag era could be coming to an end.