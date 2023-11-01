Further details emerge on the cause behind Sir Bobby Charlton’s death



Recently, Manchester United lost one of the mavericks in their history after Sir Bobby Charlton passed away at the age of 86.

Tributes poured in from across the globe as his achievements dictated that he wasn’t just a United legend, but a huge asset to the game of football as well.

A few days after his death, further details on his passing have emerged through an inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court.

The coroner ruled that his death was “accidental”.

Sir Bobby lost his balance while getting up from a chair, striking a window sill and “possibly a radiator”.

He was in a care home for dementia patients in The Willows in Knutsford and needed help with all aspects of his life.

After the fall, no immediate scars or injuries were visible but it was later found that he had broken some of his ribs.

This swelling on his back told the doctors that he would be likely to develop pneumonia and should be put on end-of-life care.

He passed away five days after being put on this care surrounded by his friends and family.

It is worth noting that Sir Bobby had already braved numerous ailments despite his advancing age.

Apart from developing dementia, he had also beaten off COVID in September, although his advancing age had clearly made him frail.

The coroner ruled the final cause of his death as “trauma in the lungs, fall, and dementia”.

United have given him various tributes since his passing and fans came in thousands to send their heartfelt messages to a man who had a huge role in making Manchester United what it is today.

