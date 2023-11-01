Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United: Player Ratings



Manchester United were beaten by Newcastle United 0-3 at Old Trafford tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- Gets low points for being the goalkeeper that conceded two but in reality, he was left helpless by the defence for both.

Diogo Dalot 2- His game screams “fatigue” at the moment. Had a torrid time in both attack and defence. Made makeshift fullback Miguel Almiron look like a dynamo on his flank. Was relieved by Ten Hag at half-time, off for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Harry Maguire 4- Was indirectly responsible for Lewis Hall’s goal as his header fell to the player for the second goal. The “renaissance” talks were always premature, the last two games have proved it.

Victor Lindelof 3- Restored to his natural centre-back position but there was no improvement in form to show for it. The whole defence looked at sea every time Newcastle attacked and he didn’t help.

Sergio Reguilon 4- Can’t really be directly blamed for any goal but was signed as an emergency third option and has played like one. United need more.

Casemiro 3- Got his customary booking early in the first half and picked up right where he left off pre-injury. He might actually be done at the top level, at least in a deeper position. Subbed off at half-time.

Hannibal 3- Could say he was “eager to impress” but in reality, was just plain poor decision-making as he pretty much dared the referee to send him off throughout his stint.

Mason Mount 4- Tested the goalkeeper with a sighter from long range but doesn’t look like a £60 million player right now, let alone a United No. 7.

Antony 2- Can’t really say anything about Antony that hasn’t been said already. His bad performances are like clockwork at this point. Biggest blot on Erik ten Hag’s recruitment at United.

Alejandro Garnacho 4- Ran fast and hard, but no quality in the final third. Showed why he’s rarely trusted to start games, especially when teams give no space in behind.

Anthony Martial 2- Rasmus Hojlund will feel no threat for his place anytime soon. Anonymous display from the Frenchman and ideally, should be one of his last appearances for the club.

Substitutes:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6- Provided crucial thrust and overlap on the right when he came on. If he keeps up the encouraging signs, it will be a huge boost to United.

Sofyan Amrabat 3- In competition with Casemiro to see which defensive midfielder is in worse form. Dispossessed for Newcastle’s third.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- He’s the crowd favourite at least but the predicament he finds himself in is too much for his 20-year-old shoulders.

Marcus Rashford 5- Body language is a perennial problem with him. No attacking impact or impetus after coming on.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Missed a good chance to at least open United’s account but nothing going right for the United captain right now.

MANAGER ERIK TEN HAG 2: The losses are piling up, and the excuses are shrinking. Newcastle walked to Old Trafford with second-stringers and had United feeling dizzy. Doesn’t get one because at least there was rotation in the starting XI. Otherwise, there’s no structure and identity to United’s play at the moment. The clock is ticking now.

