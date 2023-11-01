Manchester United players wearing replica kit this season after complains the original items are too tight

Manchester United have suffered early season struggles, with Erik ten Hag’s men losing half of their fixtures since the start of the campaign.

Blame has been laid at multiple doors in attempt to explain the poor form; from the defensive injury crisis to the misfiring forwards.

However, The Daily Mail may have unearthed another excuse for United’s shoddy performances – the kit.

Some United players are reportedly wearing the replica jerseys of this year’s collection after complaining the authentic player shirts are too tight.

Socks have also been raised an issue with the squad not wearing the official home socks since the second game of the season.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has also raised complaints regarding his gear, with the Cameroonian finally switching to the replica top after the away win at Sheffield United.

Incidentally, Onana’s best moments in a United shirt have coincided with the change in outfit, having enjoyed excellent games against Copenhagen and Manchester City, respectively.

Adidas are currently looking into a solution and hope to have Ten Hag’s group feeling back to full comfort as soon as possible.

The story evokes memories of the infamous grey kit episode under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the players claiming they couldn’t see each other properly during an away defeat to Southampton.

Fergie’s men changed their strip at half time to a blue and white ensemble but unfortunately couldn’t turn the game around.

Ten Hag will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes of his stars before and after the bizarre issue is sorted, with United’s season hanging by a thread, even at this early stage.

United face a must-win next three fixtures with Newcastle visiting Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup this evening (Wednesday), before away trips to Fulham and Copenhagen are set to play a huge role in defining the team’s season.