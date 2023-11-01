Manchester United squad unhappy with Erik ten Hag’s hardline approach



Manchester United are on a torrid run of form this season and their latest 0-3 loss at the hands of Manchester City in the Manchester derby heaped further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The 20-time English league champions have the chance to regain some momentum as they face Newcastle United in the pre-quarters of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, in a repeat of last season’s final.

The Dutchman was praised in his debut campaign for his strong man-management which saw several players improve while the team employed a discernible pattern of play that pleased fans and neutrals alike.

ETH deserves criticism

However, this campaign has been marred by underperforming stars and a lack of style from the team with the team looking like they are playing together for the first time.

Off-field controversies have not helped with many in the squad said to be unhappy with Ten Hag’s hardline approach involving Jadon Sancho.

The manager was lauded for his handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga last campaign but things seem to be backfiring at present.

Sancho remains close with a number of first-team players and while many are not too pleased with his refusal to apologise, they feel a more considerate approach could have been employed.

“Manchester United players fear head coach Erik ten Hag’s abrupt approach is affecting squad harmony.

“Ten Hag has built a no-nonsense reputation since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 – and has had issues with a number of players since his appointment, most recently Jadon Sancho.

“The hardline Dutchman has been applauded for the way he has ruthlessly dealt with a number of issues involving high profile members of his squad over the past 18 months.

High time players stop moaning

“However, Mail Sport has learned that figures within the United squad believe Ten Hag’s handling of certain individuals has had a negative impact on team togetherness.”

The Daily Mail have also claimed his tactical tweaks which included playing Jonny Evans in the derby instead of Raphael Varane also surprised the squad.

While Ten Hag should not be immune from criticism, it must also be remembered that similar stories have emerged in the aftermath of a poor run of form during the reigns of Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

These players have thrown multiple managers under the bus and the current scenario might not be too different. The manager must buck up and the players should stop whining and get on with their jobs. After all, they are playing for the biggest club in the world.