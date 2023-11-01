Manchester United stars dress up as superheroes for Halloween



Manchester United’s stars are currently about as far from superhero status as they could possibly be in the eyes of supporters.

It is a little ironic therefore that they chose superhero costumes as their Halloween fancy dress theme.

Some players have posted pictures of their costumes on Instagram.

Alejandro Garnacho and his wife Eva Garcia dressed up as the Incredibles, from the Pixar movie of the same name.

Meanwhile Facundo Pellistri joined in the fun with a brilliant Spiderman costume.

Casemiro donned a Batman outfit, while his wife Anna Mariana became a Red Devil, perhaps in a nod to the star’s loyalty to United despite recent reports claiming he had expressed regret at joining the club.

Life goes on and players are entitled to celebrate special events with their families.

However, fans will be keen to see the same players act like superheroes on the pitch rather than just in costume.

United’s worst start to a season since 1986/87 has turned the atmosphere sour at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag’s men being booed off the pitch after the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

For the first time, Ten Hag has come under scrutiny following some bizarre team selections and tactical changes befitting more a relegation-threatened side than one with aspirations of a top four finish.

The players have a chance to kickstart their season again tonight as they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, a repeat of last year’s final.

Home field advantage could help Ten Hag’s superheroes and a convincing victory would do wonders for the morale of players and fans alike.