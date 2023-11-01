Player Ratings: Salford City 4-3 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s rounded out their EFL Trophy campaign on Tuesday night as they fell to Salford City late on to exit the competition. Here are our player ratings for the match.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 6 – Saved the easy shots and wasn’t really at fault for any of the goals conceded, although could have possibly got a better dive on Salford’s second goal. As composed as ever with passing the ball out from the back.

James Nolan – 6 – Involved in some good passing down the wing but was loose with possession too often. Showed good maturity under pressure with a clever ability to draw a foul though.

Willy Kambwala – 5 – A mixed bag of a performance, he swept up with a couple of very important interceptions but you can’t look past his involvement in Salford’s first two goals. Backed off far too much allowing them to run unopposed to the edge of the box twice in the span of five minutes and he was punished both times.

Rhys Bennett – 7.5 – Another good performance from Bennett, he was particularly good on the ball when working out of the press. Showed a good range of passing and dribbling to kickstart attacks. Defensively he was also solid with a number of good interceptions and clearances. Conceded the penalty for Salford’s winner but it looked harsh and was just normal contact expected when challenging for a cross.

Sam Murray – 6.5 – Nothing spectacular but provided an outlet down the left wing and largely kept it simple.

Toby Collyer – 6.5 – Kept the ball ticking over in midfield and did well breaking up play with six tackles, but his errant pass did lead to one of Salford’s goals.

Dan Gore – 7.5 – Central to United’s play going forward which was sensational at times. Picked out forward and incisive passes while rarely ever losing possession and it seemed the only way to stop him was by fouling him. Could have also arguably earned a penalty but for Shoretire immediately finishing the move with a goal.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8 – Started off the match with a great through ball and then another line breaking pass from deep which looked to set him apart from the rest. Ended up with two assists and could have possibly earned a penalty. Only possible criticism was that he spent too many spells in peripheral wide areas which lessened his impact.

Omari Forson – 8 – A very silky performance, he was exceptional in the tight central areas outside Salford’s box in keeping possession and evading tackles. Was rewarded with a goal for his efforts with the help of a deflection.

Joe Hugill – 5 – Just didn’t get involved and was largely a non-entity, not managing to get a single shot off in 90 minutes.

Shola Shoretire – 8.5 – Two goals and a fabulous performance all around, he was incisive in the opposition box and involved in much of United’s good play. Also worked hard going backwards and made a number of tackles.

Substitutes

Ethan Ennis – 6 – Provided energy and directness on the wing after his introduction although the final quality was missing. Conceded the first penalty with a handball but it is harsh to blame him for it.

Tom Huddlestone – N/A – Came on in the dying stages and didn’t make much of an impression.

Mateo Mejia – N/A – Not on for long enough.