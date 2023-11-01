Shocking stat after Newcastle United defeat that underpins just how poor Man United have been



Manchester United were thoroughly beaten by three goals to nil by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock ensured that the Magpies dumped United out of the tournament at Old Trafford.

United have now suffered two consecutive defeats across all competitions following their previous derby loss last weekend at the hands of Manchester City.

The side has conceded three goals and above in consecutive home games for the first time since 4th October 2020.

Manchester United have conceded 3+ goals in consecutive home games since 4th October 2020. It’s getting bleak. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/M6XNNQMS1r — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 1, 2023

Across all competitions this season, the Red Devils have won eight games in 15 matches.

This is the first time United have lost that many games since 1962/63, when they tasted defeat on nine occasions.

It gets worse. Ten Hag’s side have lost five of their 10 home matches this campaign, for the first time since 1930/31.

Manchester United have lost 8+ of their first 15 games in a season for the first time since 1962-63 (9), while they've lost five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31. [@OptaJoe] pic.twitter.com/UG68A7s4FR — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 1, 2023

The numbers prove just how poor the 20-time English champions have been, as pressure mounts on Ten Hag, his coaching staff and the players to overturn the situation and start delivering results.

During the 3-0 defeat, United had more players wearing the armband than the number of shots on target.

Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes all shared captaincy responsibilities. United managed only two shots on target.

Manchester United have had more players wearing the Captain’s Armband against Newcastle United (3) than they have had shots on target (2). Disorder. 💥 pic.twitter.com/HnVNJP7w4G — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 1, 2023

It’s clear United lack structure, any clear gameplan, cohesion and tactics. This was all too apparent against Newcastle.

At the moment, the club is languishing in eighth position in the league – two points below seventh-placed Brighton and just a point above West Ham.

It’s an equally desperate situation in the Champions League where United are third in Group A with only three points.

Up next for United is a trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday, before travelling to Denmark to clash against FC Copenhagen yet again in the Champions League.

