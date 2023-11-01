Tactical preview: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, in a repeat of last year’s Carabao Cup final.

The two teams meet in the fourth round of this season’s competition and United will be hoping for the same outcome as the one in the showpiece occasion earlier this year.

However, United have struggled for form so far this campaign and Newcastle have recovered from a slow start to reassert themselves as serious top four contenders.

Erik ten Hag is expected to ring in the changes tonight after the diabolical Derby display against City at the weekend.

Raphael Varane is in need of minutes and likely to return and will be charged with keeping Callum Wilson quiet after his weekend brace at Wolves.

Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron will look to provide the service for Newcastle’s front man and United will need to be on their toes in the wide areas.

Should Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon get the better of the dangerous wingers, United are expected to have a solid enough base to secure a passage to the quarter-finals.

Given Newcastle’s injury list, United should take control of proceedings and Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are more than capable of dictating the game with Casemiro providing back-up.

United’s frontline has been misfiring of late but the injection of Alejandro Garnacho’s youthful exuberance on the left flank will be the way forward tonight.

Feeding the Argentinian as quickly as possible will allow the 19-year-old to get one-on-one with the Newcastle full-back and his quality could win the game for United.

Anthony Martial has a good track record against Newcastle, scoring four times previously and his wildcard inclusion could also catch Eddie Howe’s men napping.

Should Bruno Fernandes start from the right, he will have the licence to drift into pockets when United attack and the captain’s ability to pick locks should provide the attackers with chances.

Newcastle are likely to play on the counter so concentration will be key during transitions and that will be something Ten Hag will have drilled into his players, particularly with the team looking less than water-tight in those scenarios this season.

Should United find their rhythm with quick and accurate passing in the middle of the park, they should have enough to get past a dangerous but depleted Newcastle side.