“100% sure”: Scott McTominay leads charge to defend Erik ten Hag amidst suggestions of dressing room unrest



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has publicly come out to express his confidence in Erik ten Hag to overturn the current situation and get the club back to winning ways.

United suffered a consecutive 3-0 defeat on Wednesday evening when they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle.

Following the loss, which was United’s eighth of the campaign across 15 games in all competitions, reports started swirling that Ten Hag does not completely have the confidence of the dressing room.

It was relayed that Ten Hag’s job is not entirely secure amidst his side’s extremely poor form.

However, according to McTominay, who spoke to club media, he and his teammates are not paying attention to outside noise as they are currently focused on performing better and giving supporters something to be happy about.

The Scotland international said, “We have to win. That’s always the thought process. Obviously, my thoughts are with the fans at the minute because we’re not playing well and it’s difficult for them – they pay their hard-earned money every week to come and watch us and the least we can do is play well and win football matches.

“It’s not quite happening at the moment, sometimes that’s football. I feel like, for us in that dressing room, we have to stay tight and keep a clear head, and we can’t get too emotional with everything that surrounds us. We’ve got to block it all out.”

He added that the Newcastle defeat was a difficult one but as always, the support of the fans was felt.

McTominay revealed that the mood behind the scenes after the game was that of anger towards themselves, both for not doing what was expected of them and for letting the Old Trafford faithful down.

The midfielder urged supporters not to pay attention to those who write “stupid things” about the club in an effort to cause division and turmoil. He explained that for upcoming games, United will “fight like dogs” to win.

He further stated, “Obviously, the fans will hear the generic response of ‘we’ve got to stick together’ but it’s true. Everyone wants this football club to succeed and we have to pull together and try to be as good with each other as possible, in the dressing room, to get those results going our way.”

“I feel like we’ve got more than enough talent in the changing room to do that and whenever you look at the boys who are playing, but obviously something isn’t quite clicking. That’s up to the manager and the players to fix that and I’m 100 per cent confident that we will.”

McTominay noted that there is hard work going on at Carrington to better the team and ensure that ahead of the November international break, everything goes according to plan.

