Aaron Wan-Bissaka reveals details of recovery journey after injury return during loss vs. Newcastle



Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed just how hard he had to work to recover ahead of schedule and make his return to competitive action.

Wan-Bissaka suffered an injury back on September 16 during a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford to Brighton.

After a spell on the sidelines, he made his comeback on Wednesday as United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle in a 3-0 loss.

He was brought on at the interval in place of Diogo Dalot, who was partly culpable for Newcastle’s opener when he failed to mark the run of Miguel Almiron, who ran through on goal before easily beating Andre Onana.

Wan-Bissaka didn’t do anything special but after weeks of being out of competitive action, he looked relatively sharp.

He told club media, “Things were going in the right direction. I’d had pre-season and was looking forward to getting the games under my belt. I’d been playing, so it was unfortunate to pick up an injury at that particular time.”

“I was happy with how I started the season but it’s not just about me, it’s the team. I couldn’t have done it without the team helping me and helping the team. I always just aim to keep going and keep pushing. I was working hard, getting my head down and trying to get back quicker than expected.”

“I don’t find it easy, watching rather than playing. I hate it because I just miss being out there. You know, even when I come into training and doing the rehab, just seeing the boys getting ready for training. At that point, it hits me but I had to keep pushing to get back fit.”

He narrated just how helpful the club’s support staff were in helping him get back to top shape.

Wan-Bissaka noted that going forward, Erik ten Hag made it clear that he wants more from the defender, even as the club tries to get out of their current predicament and get back to winning ways.

The Englishman stated about Ten Hag, “He’s happy with me, with all the development that I’ve had since he came in, so the aim is just to keep going and keep improving.”

Up next for the struggling Red Devils is a trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday to take on Fulham before flying to Denmark to clash against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

